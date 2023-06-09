Golf ‘Employee of the Month’ competition launched

The Golf Business is launching an ‘Employee of the Month’ competition in which anyone who works at a golf club can be a winner.

Categories will rotate and the first one, for the July issue, will be for greenkeepers.

Please send us a few words about what one of your greenkeepers has been up to and why they deserve to win.

The winner will be featured in both The Golf Business and GreenKeeping magazines, and will receive a bottle of Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Scotch Whisky – The Original.

Please note, we can only accept nominations of over 18-year-olds.

The Golf Business magazine would like to say a massive thank you to The Glasgow Distillery, for making this competition possible and allowing our readers to give something back to their staff.

We can’t wait to hear what your clubs have been up to!

Please send your entries, or any questions about the competition, to georgina.hirst@hdidmedia.com by June 23, or fill out the form here; it should take less than two minutes.

This month’s winner will be announced in early July.