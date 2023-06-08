How to maximise equipment sales throughout the season

There are key services and assets that can be utilised to support the club professional when it comes to maximising equipment sales, writes Charlie Hartley, Business Development Consultant at Foremost Golf.

As we hit the peak golf season period, it’s imperative that retailers are putting their best foot forward to maximise this opportunity and capitalise on the wave of enthusiasm in the market. Turning this buzz and excitement into motivated consumers who are ready to make a purchase is a key differentiator among the best retailers.

Foremost is giving its members all the digital marketing support they need to generate equipment sales. The advanced systems included in the Elite Marketing Programme (EMP) help turn interest into action, working in the background on behalf of the pro and freeing them up to coach, fit and engage with their customers.

Get the word out

It’s crucial to communicate with as many golfers as possible and for them to know the proposition of their club professional. A developed database is crucial to do this and ensuring each customer is encouraged to be added to the list when interacting in-store or online makes this list more powerful for the pro and golf club. It’s vital that your members see the club professional as being their best option. This will be achieved through highlighting the expert fitting and services available. Take advantage of the myriad of marketing channels to make sure golfers get a complete understanding of what’s available and the reasons to get fit.

Coordinate content and marketing

It’s imperative to complement the host of brand and supplier messaging out there for consumers, aligning your channels and presenting the image of an expert. Being able to regularly engage with members when they are not at the golf course is essential. Retail groups like Foremost work in the background to coordinate all of the content and marketing within the EMP system from HQ, giving a pro peace of mind that the group are doing everything they can to drive equipment sales on their behalf. This reassurance allows them to focus their time on converting key customer enquiries.

Make sure the website is up to date

As the central hub for all digital communications with members and customers, it’s vital that a pro’s website is up to date with recent images of their club store and studio facilities, as well as displaying pricing structures. The more bespoke the website, the better members and visitors will feel about taking the next step and making their next equipment investment. Brands We Fit is a custom webpage within a Foremost pro’s personal EMP website displaying the latest information on which brands they have selected as well as their product knowledge and fitting expertise with digital content.

Make the most of a club studio investment

The investment in studios and launch monitors that more and more clubs and professionals are making means it’s more important than ever to maximise the revenue opportunities that these tools provide with joined-up marketing that drives more golfers through the door for a fitting. While creating a pathway to greater equipment business, studios also provide a great member benefit, leading to members playing better golf and more satisfaction.

Nail supplier fitting days

Fitting days are a crucial part of generating sales for equipment. When executed correctly, they represent a brilliant opportunity for the pro, the supplier and the consumer. Brand fitting events are a great way to encourage golfers to try new clubs and with many leading to an order, these events are potentially highly lucrative. The more successful fitting days and events are, the higher up supplier’s priority lists that pro goes for future events at the club or when new products are launched, so it’s vital to get it right. Foremost offer an automated fitting day support service for members that maximises the value that can be achieved from these events, setting up automated digital marketing and monitoring entries to maximise attendance. This generates hot leads to drive sales and capitalise on opportunities, while providing a great service for golf club customers on behalf of the pro.

