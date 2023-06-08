Mark James signs for EPT

The self-styled ‘golfing disruptor’ European Players Tour (EPT), which sees amateurs competing against golfing professionals, has signed up former Ryder Cup captain Mark James – the fifth Ryder Cup player to join its ranks.

The EPT says this is a “development that could make it the fastest-growing and most lucrative UK golfing tournament of all time.”

It comes as the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf have agreed to a merger.

James, who secured 18 wins on the European Tour, says that the EPT Tour, which launched in November 2023, is a boon for the sport. He has signed a three-year deal.

He will become the EPT’s 130th player in just eight months and its fifth with Ryder Cup pedigree alongside David Gilford, Philip Price, Steven Richardson and Peter Baker.

Mark James said: “Like so many others, I love the European Players Tour concept. It’s so simple. Pros and amateurs compete against each other on top-class courses whilst having a good time.

“The EPT has a great leadership team and I’m not surprised by its rapid growth. It’s a great idea. Count me in.”

The EPT is described as a private member’s club where male and female rookies of all ages get to play professionals on many of the world’s most exclusive ‘bucket list’ courses.

Competent amateurs can tee-off against some of the biggest names in the sport from only £99 a tournament and compete for notable prize funds in the same exclusive league.

Unlike the well-established pro-am tournament model, where pros and amateurs play together, the EPT says its model of having amateurs competing against golfing professionals in tournaments is a revolutionary concept.

And the EPT enables amateurs to play against household-name golfing professionals at a fraction of the cost of usual pro-am tournament entry fees.

It means that EPT amateur members and ‘tier 2’ golfing professionals can compete with household names including former Ryder Cup players and winners of major PGA championships like the European Tour, Challenge Tour, Sunshine Tour, and Senior Tour.

These include PGA European Tour winners including Carl Suneson, Scott Drummond and Oliver Fisher, who has earned his place in golfing legend for recording the lowest round in the history of the European Tour, shooting a round of 59 at the 2018 Portugal Masters.

By the end of 2025, membership is expected to swell to more than 500, and the number of tournaments that year will reach at least 100.

The EPT has said it has also approached Jose Maria Olazabal and other “very, very big names”.

James’ signing has drawn praise from other golf professionals including fellow Ryder Cup player Phil Price and PGA Champion Scott Drummond.

Price said: “Mark James is a great champion and an even better man!”

Drummond added: “It is fantastic news that Mark James is joining EPT. He is a true Ryder Cup legend and a real gent. Mark is a great addition to EPT and brings a wealth of experience and credibility.”

The EPT’s founder Feisal Nahaboo said EPT’s disruptive model has perfectly fulfilled the hitherto unmet demands in the market.

Nahaboo said: “It’s a privilege to have Mark James join our EPT golfing family. It’s a respectable close-knit group who compete against each other to win the big trophies but we all have so much fun and want the best for each other.

“It’s competition with genuine friendship. Something I’ve not seen elsewhere.

“Mark offers EPT a wealth of golfing experience and immense credibility and his signing was another landmark in the EPT growth programme.

“We are just eight months old with 130-plus players and events selling out a year in advance. It’s a simple yet obvious concept and we are excited to have the opportunity to push boundaries and offer some disruption at a time when the LIV Tour has revolutionised golf commercials.”