Product profile: The Ventrac 4520 all-terrain compact tractor

Since its introduction into the UK golf sector in 2017, the Ventrac 4520 all-terrain compact tractor and its numerous attachments has quickly become an indispensable tool for the discerning golf course manager.

With over 25 attachments, the ability to work on 30 degree slopes and with a footprint of just six psi, it has acquired the nickname of the turf professionals’ Swiss Army Knife!

One of its popular attachments is the KY400 Trencher; an invaluable tool when managing water on any golf course. It is capable of trenching down to a depth of 102 cm (40 inches) with a 14 cm ( 5½ inch) wide cut and is designed with dual Push-N-Pull cylinders to assure positive boom control for digging, boom lift, and transport.

The cutting chain teeth have carbide tips and bolt onto the chain for easy replacement, providing excellent performance in a variety of soil conditions. Another attribute when attached to the Ventrac 4520 enables the combination to manoeuvre into hard-to-reach locations without damaging the turf, which is a distinct possibility with a larger, traditional tracked unit.

Typical applications would be trenching drainage channels in particularly wet areas after a deluge, creating sand banding on fairways and creating trenches for laying cables or drainage pipework.

Lee Bishop is the course manager at Burnham Beeches Golf Club, located in the Thames Valley in south Buckinghamshire, and one of the latest clubs to take a package of Ventrac equipment that included the 4520 tractor unit together with a three different cutting decks and a trencher attachment.

“The Ventrac is so versatile that, as well as the Trencher, we purchased three different cutting attachments in the package. The Trencher has been outstanding this winter.”