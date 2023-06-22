Range Servant UK is working with Golf It!

Range Servant supplies golf range picking, washing and dispensing products to Topgolf in Glasgow and Big Shots in London, and is now working closely with the new R&A project, Golf It! in Glasgow. This month Range Servant is delivering its five-gang Heay Duty Picker, and installing a premium ball management system with two dispensers, that have a combined ball capacity of around 100,000.

Range Servant is also partnering with Moreton Hills Golf Centre in Liverpool to install the robotic picker.

Moreton Hills Golf Centre is one of the premium ranges in the north-west of England. With over 25 Toptracer bays, a Viking Adventure Golf, a premium short game area and six hole links pay and play course, Moreton Hills is leaning on Range Servant to supply the UK’s first Range Servant robotic picker.

There will also be a Range Servant picker at The Belfry for the 2023 British Masters.

Finally, not only does Range Servant offer robotic picking, but also hydraulic picking. The hydraulic picker connects to any vehicle and dumps three or five collection baskets (1800-3000 balls) with the push of a button. Choose to install a Range Servant collection ditch and this turns into an efficient ball management system.