The Club Systems Roadshows returned this winter and spring

After a Covid-inflicted absence, Club Systems International’s popular Club Systems Roadshows returned this winter and spring, with staff travelling thousands of miles to cover the length and breadth of five countries.

Returning for the first time since the pandemic hit in early 2020, members of the Club Systems team visited more than a dozen golf clubs across England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland to provide golf club officials with information on new products, system developments and advice on how to get the most from their existing solution.

Using an innovative speed-dating format, the shows were a great success and allowed guests to receive updates on new products and all the latest improvements to the range, including the all-new ClubV1 design and ClubV1 Admin app, the Zendesk customer service system and new hardware.

In total, the roadshow team held 15 events at 15 golf clubs across the five countries. Close to 600 people attended the events from 336 clubs, with the team travelling 2,840 miles by road and a further 121 miles by sea. The return of the roadshows came at a time when the company celebrated its 40th anniversary – which coincided with Club Systems acquisition by ClearCourse Group.

Throughout 2022, both Club Systems and HowDidiDo user numbers continued to grow with more than 8.1 million rounds inputted into Club Systems software, with in excess of 240,000 competitions taking place as 749,000 users took to the system. The HowDidiDo app also recently passed one million downloads.

Ryan O’Connor, Club Systems relationship manager, said: “This year’s roadshows were a great success and it was fantastic to connect with so many faces, both new and old, in order to showcase what our system can offer and provide a glimpse of what is to come. We’d like to thank everyone who took the time to come, and would like to offer a special thanks to all of our host clubs for their generous hospitality.”