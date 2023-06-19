Weymouth becomes latest golf club to use ‘gender free’ tees

Weymouth Golf Club has become the latest golf club to remove its men’s and ladies’ tees to ensure its course is more accessible to more people.

Dozens of clubs have gone down this route in the last 10 years as it can encourage improving golfers, retain ageing players and promote social golf.

The clubs typically had men’s and ladies’ tees and then changed the criteria for who could play them from their sex to their ability.

Sheringham Golf Club in Norfolk, for example, introduced this in 2013 along with new forward tees and said it has been a success, particularly with senior gentlemen and higher handicap golfers, who had the opportunity to play a shorter course. Some of the best female golfers also welcomed the chance to play a longer course.

Golfers at Weymouth Golf Club can now choose from four tees based on their ability and individual preference.

A club spokesperson said: “Weymouth Golf Club, known for its dedication to inclusivity and progressive values, is thrilled to announce the introduction of gender free tees.

“Golf has long been seen with traditional gender-specific tees dictating the playing experience. However, Weymouth Golf Club recognises that the time for change has come.

“By introducing gender-neutral tees, the club aims to create an inclusive environment where golfers of all genders can enjoy the game on an equal footing.”

Scotscraig Golf Club in Fife also adopted gender free tees recently, saying it has improved the golf experience for players of all skill levels.