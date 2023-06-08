Worcestershire Golf Club celebrates market-leading results with Husqvarna CEORA™

Worcestershire Golf Club, one of the oldest clubs in England, established in 1879, has recently put new robotic technology to the test – Husqvarna’s CEORA™ coupled with its new low-cut deck.

The parkland golf course located in the picturesque Malvern Hills trialled the pioneering robotic innovation over a two-month period to experience the market-leading mowing results for themselves.

The Husqvarna CEORA™ is the second trial Worcestershire Golf Club has enjoyed, with the club trialling the Husqvarna Automower® 450 on the course five years ago. Speaking on this trial, Steve Lloyd, course manager at Worcestershire Golf Club, commented: “When we were given a trial of the Automower® 450, we knew this was a great opportunity to dip our toes in and try out a smaller residential robot in a commercial environment and put its features to the test. We instantly saw the benefits that robotic mowing technology could provide by having our Automower® operating on a nightly basis. In no time at all the density of our grass was improved and was growing at a much higher quality.”

Since then, Husqvarna has developed an increasingly wide portfolio of robotics specifically designed for professional use, so when the club was offered a trial of the Husqvarna CEORA™ and its new low-cut deck five years later, it was a “no brainer” added Lloyd. “When it comes to robotic mowing, for us it’s not about lowering staff costs, but about alleviating the workload of our staff to allow for more skilled and rewarding labour tasks to be completed. The CEORA™ is fantastic for timesaving and the technology has definitely proved itself and its benefits.

“This is the first machine we have used with EPOS technology so it was a learning curve for us to learn about navigation, but we are pleased we took on the challenge. We set up the CEORA™ on two adjacent fairways, first, alternating nightly cuts and second, mowing on the same night to compare results. The whole team agrees that the robotic mower passed with flying colours.

“We have complicated terrain on our fairways so faced a few challenges, however, we worked closely with Husqvarna to find ways around this to make the cutting results of CEORA™ and the low-cut deck even better, which is great.

“Overall, the Husqvarna CEORA™ was invaluable in managing our workload at the golf course and provided us with not only brilliant cutting results but more time to spend focused on our members and our unrivalled services.”

