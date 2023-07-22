22 Muslim children and adults with disabilities try golf at The Belfry

More than 20 children and adults with a disability from the Muslim community have tried golf as a new sport at The Belfry, with the support of the DP World Tour.

The event took place as part of the G4D Tour at the Betfred British Masters, where 10 of the leading world ranked golfers with disability were teeing it up on the same course and in the same week as the household names in professional golf on the DP World Tour.

EDGA staff and volunteers were able to introduce the game to new players with a disability so they can benefit from the physical and mental health benefits of golf.

EDGA head of instruction and education Mark Taylor had 22 individuals with disabilities sign up for the session when invited by the Muslim Golf Association (MGA) to the West Midlands venue.

The brand new golfers had a range of impairments, including physical, sensory, and intellectual, and were introduced to EDGA’s ‘D3’ first-touch format using safe, light, colourful, adapted GolfWay chippers and putters with soft balls, that can be used in non-golf venues, from schools and hospitals to faith and cultural centres.

Participants included Paralympic rugby player Muhammed Islam, while newly registered EDGA player Mohmed Mukhtar Adam was delighted to receive a putting lesson from Kipp Popert – who went on to win the G4D Tour.

These sessions were part of EDGA’s work to encourage 500,000 new players with a disability into the game.

Amir Malik, Founder of the MGA, said: “The Muslim Golf Association was very grateful to the DP World Tour for welcoming our new golfers and volunteers and delighted to link up with EDGA for these sessions. We brought nine community volunteers who have all now been trained by EDGA and can go back to nine locations around the country, helping others to try golf. Many people face barriers to starting at a golf club, and for those with a disability it can seem harder still. Everyone in golf needs to get smarter at bringing golf to people first in their community, introducing them to the joy of the game in a comfortable space that will promote the confidence to become a regular golfer.

“Mark Taylor is an innovative coach who helped us to experience a little of how it would be to play the game: not being able to see for example, or playing off one leg, or balance impaired, or from a chair. He created a feeling of empathy for those with an impairment who we wish to introduce to the game. The Muslim Golf Association wants to make golf a far more inclusive sport and Muslims with a disability, like in all cultures, are too often at a disadvantage. Working with EDGA and the DP World Tour can help us to bring positive change.”

Mark Taylor said: “These sessions underline the value of creating outreach opportunities inside communities. It was a privilege to work with the team at the Muslim Golf Association today.

“Well thought-out community delivery like this can spread a powerful message about the health benefits of golf for people with disabilities. If links can then be made to local golf facilities where new participants can continue with their journey in the game, that is the ideal for all of us. We hope to help make this happen.”