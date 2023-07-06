CardsSafe – 20 years in UK golf courses

CardsSafe has worked with leisure and hospitality venues for over 20 years. From pubs, bars, hotels and restaurants to golf courses, and sports grounds, the CardsSafe system continues to be successfully utilised in all types of hospitality and leisure venues.

The CardsSafe system was specifically designed to securely retain customer credit, debit and ID cards to enable tab-keeping and with sports equipment hires. It allows staff to up-sell and build better customer relationships. As a result, golf course managers can maximise profit, increase spending, and reduce losses.

More than 5000 venues now utilise the system, including Young’s Pubs, Hilton Hotels, Lord’s cricket ground and many restaurants and bars. Golf courses, too, have benefited from using CardsSafe with their golfing equipment hires and in clubhouses since the early 00s. As a result, the CardsSafe system is trusted by golf clubs nationwide, including Foxhills, Silvermere, The London Golf Club and Redlibbets, and the demand is increasing.

The London Golf Club, one of the UK’s most prestigious golf centres, first installed the CardsSafe system in 2008, adding additional units in 2014 and again in 2020. CardsSafe is used by the catering staff at the clubhouse, and they also serve golfers with food and drinks on the course. A significant benefit of the CardsSafe system is that it can be placed behind a POS but is also portable, giving flexibility across the site.

Grant Rumbelow, Food and Beverage Operations Manager, explained,

“CardsSafe has been a welcome addition to the London Golf Club. We utilise the system in our Golf Shop and Spike Bar and on-course with our Drinks Buggy. With CardsSafe, we can safely store customers’ cards whilst they enjoy their round of golf.”

CardsSafe has protected business and customer assets for over twenty years, acting as a proven and genuine deterrent for walkouts, dine & dash but has also helped Silvermere replace faulty sports equipment. Manager Dani explains, “CardsSafe has allowed us to safely retain customers’ cards while they trial equipment on the driving range. We can trust CardsSafe and efficiently replace any faulty or lost components.”

Not only is CardsSafe very easy to install and requires minimal training, but it is also cost-effective and pays for itself. Each ten-drawer unit hire comes with excellent customer service, free replacement keys, and additional units that can be added at any time.

Hospitality and leisure venues across the UK have trusted and benefitted from CardsSafe for twenty years. So, the question is, can you afford not to have CardsSafe as a part of your business?

For more information, please visit www.cardssafe.com

Or contact the sales team on 0845 500 1040