Club sees £1m increase in F&B revenue in last year

A golf club in Surrey has reported a huge boost in food and beverage revenue in the last 12 months after marketing more to families.

Foxhills in Surrey says the £1 million increase is partly thanks to the club opening The Pavilion, an £8 million ‘family building’ that serves food and drinks, in 2021.

It comes as many golf clubs saw their food and beverage revenues hit dramatically in 2020 and 2021 by the pandemic, but now suggests that demand is strong again.

The Pavilion has facilities such as a crèche, soft play, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a games room and fitness studios as well as a restaurant.

Managing director Tej Walia said: “Our bottom line has increased, but also our top line.

“In the summer months we have had a waiting list and we have grown our membership across the whole property by 40 percent.

“At the same time, we didn’t want to take on too many members as we couldn’t cater to them straight away. It’s been a careful process in managing customer expectation and staff recruitment – it’s not a cheap product – but we also don’t want staff getting overwhelmed.

“We have a further three big projects in the pipeline. Refurbishing the bedrooms, an extension of our 19 eatery and investing in our golf facilities. We are doing a trial room this autumn and investing in meeting room technology too.”