Hampshire club to build self-sufficient irrigation system

Hockley Golf Club in Hampshire has submitted a planning application to develop a sustainable irrigation system.

If approved, the works would also improve driving range facilities with new target greens and an upgraded range building, and would create a ‘high quality’ short game area.

The application submitted to South Downs National Park includes an irrigation system with a water storage pond that could hold up to 7,000 cubic metres and remove the need to use mains water to preserve the course.

The pond would capture and store surface water run-off / rainwater and ensure that a sufficient volume of it is available for use when needed most in the summer months.

The proposed development is in response to the Environment Agency identifying the area as being under “serious water stress”.

The application reads: “This would enable the club to offer a practice and teaching facility unique to the local area. In strengthening the quality of facilities available for members and visitors this would assist in maintaining existing membership levels and attracting and retaining new members.

“The proposed development would secure the future of the golf club by adapting to the impact of climate change and becoming sustainable in its management of water for course irrigation.”

Long-term golf club member Steve Pullen, of Segars Lane, said: “I support the club’s proposal in principle to create a water capture system to reduce the need to draw upon the underground aquifer and mains water supply, however, I have a few serious concerns.

“The first is whether this type of water capture system has been demonstrated to work efficiently in other parts of the UK. The second is the need to adequately protect two areas of beech trees during the construction phase, especially the large beeches surrounding the current reservoir. These are a major feature of the landscape and it would be a tragedy if these were removed or damaged.”

If approved, the work will be undertaken in phases, to keep the driving range open as long as possible, before a temporary facility is set up for members while the entire range is closed.