Mauritius golf club to build clubhouse with green roof

Heritage Golf Club in Mauritius, which features two DP World Tour hosting courses, has said its new clubhouse at La Réserve Golf Links, the Indian Ocean’s only links, will have a green roof.

Designed by architects Perrot & Richard, the clubhouse will be created from an environmental design that focuses on sustainability and minimal environmental impact.

Due for completion in December of this year, the clubhouse’s standout feature will be its panoramic ‘green’ roof terrace.

This will not only provide members and visitors with tropical views of the Indian Ocean and golf links beyond, but it will also offer additional rainwater retention and improved thermal insulation, thanks to its planted rooftop vegetation.

Florent Richard, associate director at Perrot & Richard, explained: “The rooftop’s green terrace symbolises nature’s ability to reclaim and occupy every space. Views from different areas are carefully framed to offer spectacular perspectives, with walls adorned with rocks and overhangs towards the bay beyond.

“The clubhouse is designed to promote natural ventilation – this approach allows for better integration of the natural heritage and endemic plant resources, showcasing the natural character of the site.”

Jonathan Menteath, general manager of Heritage Golf Club, said: “The addition of vegetation on the roof will create a one-of-a-kind clubhouse experience, with a very special touch of luxury. It will be the perfect environment for our Heritage Resort resident guests and golf club members to relax and enjoy this very special location.

“The surrounding landscape has been shaped specifically for the viewing of the DP World Tour’s 2023 AfrAsia bank Mauritius Open. The undulations surrounding the 18th green provide a natural seating area, which allows for easy viewing of the golfers playing out the finishing hole.”