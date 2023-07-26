Three seniors hit four holes-in-one in the same competition

In one of the most extraordinary stories to have ever happened in golf, three senior golfers hit four holes-in-one in the same competition.

One was on a hole that had never seen a hole-in-one before while one of the seniors hit a hole-in-one twice in two days on the same hole.

The Club at Meyrick Park in Bournemouth hosted the Seniors Club Championships this month, in which 40 players took part across the two days.

With only 40 players competing, the first hole-in-one of the tournament came on the very first hole on the first day, from Austin Okoye. With club records dating back to 2006, not a single hole-in-one had been registered on the 220-yard first hole before, with former professional boxer Austin achieving the remarkable feat with his driver.

Considered to be one of the hardest par threes in the county, karate instructor Austin, 65, said: “It’s just the most impossible hole, it’s just remarkable. It’s one of those holes I always dreamed of doing it on but never thought it was possible. When it happened, it was a bit of a shock.”

Just minutes later, Clive Wingfield, 60, landed an ace on the 152-yard 12th hole with his five-iron. That was closely followed by retired plumber Matt Dooley, 75, on the 162-yard 10th hole, who holed one with his rescue club and admitted: “You get a buzz when you actually walk up to the hole and see the ball in there. It was quite an incredible feeling.”

The odds of an amateur golfer making a hole-in-one are estimated at 12,500-1, while over 90 percent of all golfers will never make one in their lifetime. Meyrick Park’s golf operations manager, Greg Asher, revealed: “When news travelled back to the clubhouse, the members were shocked and questioning what the odds were of this happening, because the club normally only averages around three holes-in-one each year, let alone the same competition. It’s a memory that the players and our club will remember for years to come.”

That was all on day one, and things were to get even more remarkable for property dealer Clive on the second day.

He managed to repeat his feat by picking up his second hole-in-one of the tournament, again on the 12th, and again with his five-iron. Despite a nine on his card in the first round, his two aces helped him to win the tournament by six shots.

Upon his remarkable achievement, Clive admitted: “Two in one competition is just unbelievable but also for there to be four across the competition is amazing.”

England Golf championships director James Crampton added: “To have four holes-in-one in a single competition is staggering and for someone to also shoot a hole-in-one in each of their rounds in the same competition is unheard of.

“A huge congratulations to Clive, Austin and Matt for their astonishing achievements. This is why so many people of different ages and abilities love the game. There is that faint-hope of achieving the near-impossible every time you step up to a ball, and when these magical moments happen, they’re ones you’ll cherish for the rest of your life.”