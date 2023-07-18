Vandals drive stolen buggy into golf course lake

Vandals have run riot at a golf course in Sussex, including stealing buggies and driving one of them into one of the club’s lakes.

Police have described the damage caused by “three of four young people” as “substantial”.

The gang stole the cars at Lottbridge Golf Club and drove over the course, leaving tyre marks, before crashing the vehicles. One was found next to a railway track.

The course’s entire fleet of buggies was left with bent chassis and a digger had its windows smashed. Flags marking the holes were also snapped in two.

The group caused £15,000 worth of damage in the early hours of Saturday, July 15.

Investigator Katharine Pilch, of Sussex Police, said: “It is believed that three or four young people were involved between 4 and 4.30am. All of the buggies’ chassis were bent, one being driven into a pond, another into bushes and a third down a steep bank towards a railway line. A digger that was on site had its windows smashed.

“With as many as four people involved, there’s every chance that someone is talking, even bragging, about this incident and we would like to hear from anyone with information about their identities.”

Anyone with information should report it online or call 101 quoting serial 602 of 08/07.

People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111 quoting the same reference.