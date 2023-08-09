9-Shot Challenge coincided with the US Women’s Open

Toptracer, the number one range technology in golf, gave golfers across the globe the chance to compete against one another virtually at Pebble Beach as the 9-Shot Challenge coincided with a women’s major championship for the first time ever, to celebrate the first staging of the US Women’s Open at the historic venue.

The 9-Shot Challenge presented by the U.S. Women’s Open ran for nine days in July, with the major itself taking place simultaneously at the world renowned Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

This is the first time that Toptracer had launched a 9-Shot Challenge alongside a women’s tournament. The virtual competition was open to all at participating Toptracer Range locations across the world and live leaderboards were available online. Toptracer teamed up with the USGA to offer prizes to the top players globally.

In addition to the 9-Shot Challenge, golfers can virtually play Pebble Beach exclusively at Toptracer’s 550-plus eligible driving ranges, allowing more golfers than ever before to test themselves against the world’s most famous course.

The latest 9-Shot Challenge represents Toptracer’s commitment to growing the game of golf by making even the world’s best-known venues more accessible, promoting women’s golf and connecting players with communities across the globe.