Golf club reports record turnover due to participation growth

Stratford Park Hotel & Golf Club in Stratford-upon-Avon is forecasting back-to-back years of record turnover thanks to the growth in participation in recent years.

The 18-hole golf course with a 14th century country farmhouse hotel is forecasting turnover of around £2 million this year, but has warned it is finding recruitment a challenge at the moment.

The independent 32-bed hotel has thrived over the last two years, with the growth fuelled by its golf course which proved increasingly popular as people sought outside activities to enjoy during the pandemic.

Success with corporate golf days has also been accompanied by a buoyant wedding trade, with short booking lead times giving another boost to the venue over the last 12 months, as it has hosted more than 80 weddings over the last year.

These factors have led to increased occupancy rates, with a clear increase in midweek trade as a result of golf days, while the return of international tourism has heightened weekend trade for the hotel.

The growth has brought a need for additional staff across the venue’s operations, but staff shortages across the hospitality sector have meant that recruitment has been a significant challenge.

Beverley Haynes, general manager at Stratford Park Hotel & Golf Club, said: “We’ve had a really strong couple of years, record years in fact, but it’s now a case of the business trying to cope with that growth.

“We’re forecasting another record year and we’ll be looking to hit around £2 million turnover, which is excellent for a hotel of our size.

“During the pandemic, we were lucky to be able to open up our golf course early and that area of the business has boomed ever since, particularly in the corporate golf day market.

“This has led to us recently starting to work with accountancy firm Burgis & Bullock to support us with tax advice, accounts, pension advice and most importantly guidance on how to grow the business.

“Staffing has been a challenge when it comes to growth, particularly in roles such as housekeepers and kitchen porters. We have an excellent front-of-house team and we haven’t struggled too much with staffing in that area.

“One of the costs that has risen the most since the pandemic is our recruitment costs and job advertising. We are constantly looking for more staff, but it is increasingly difficult finding people to fill roles.”