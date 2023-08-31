Founded in 2022, Fore! The Planet was launched to help and provide golf clubs with solutions to improve their sustainability on the golf course and in the golf shop.

With an initial focus on reducing plastic bottle consumption at golf venues, Fore! The Planet has predicted that somewhere between three and four million plastic bottles of water are sold in the golf industry each year. This really is a frightening number, considering there are sustainable alternatives in the market, free access to clean drinking water and distinct lack of recycling available to golfers to recycle these plastic bottles.

To combat this problem, Fore! The Planet has partnered with Re:Water, a 100 percent recycled aluminum bottled spring water. The bottles can be reused, refilled and then eventually recycled after numerous uses and have a screw top cap (ideal for golfers) unlike traditional aluminum cans! Bespoke labels can also be created as per the examples shown. Already, Re:Water has become a massive success story at clubs such as Royal Birkdale, Castle Stuart, Queenwood and St.Enodoc.

Founder and PGA professional Alex Nicholson says: “We couldn’t be more excited to provide Re:Water to golf venues across the UK. We are on a mission to save one million plastic bottles from landfill over the next five years and believe this is the best bottled water solution for golf clubs and golfers alike”.

Alongside Re:Water, Fore! The Planet can also provide water refilling stations for the golf course, allowing golfers to reuse and refill their bottles, rather than disposing waste and purchasing another plastic bottle, something that we know golfers do not enjoy. Its refilling stations are manufactured in the USA using 316 marine-grade stainless steel and can also be bespoke branded using colours and logos for full effect. Recycling bins can also be provided to encourage recycling and reduce landfill waste.

More recently, Fore! The Planet has partnered with REFLO to bring its sustainable apparel range to the wholesale golf market. The REFLO range is high performance quality and every piece is made from recycled plastic waste that was destined for landfill. Keep an eye out as the SS24 range drops at the start of next year and is sure to make waves with some key players in the golf industry over the coming months.

It’s incredibly exciting to see Fore! The Planet launch new, innovative solutions and products to help the golf industry work towards a green future over the coming years! To join them on their sustainable journey, please contact Alex on the details below:

