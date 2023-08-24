Tips for making range ball collection more efficient

If your range hits thousands of balls every day then you already know that collecting balls on the outfield is one of the most important and expensive parts of range management.

Here, courtesy of Range Servant, is some guidance to make your range collection effective, to save time and money.

1. Make sure that your range has enough balls in the system.

We recommend having at least 20,000 balls available if your range hits 700,000 annually. This will minimise the amount of collecting needed to serve your members / customers.

2. Make sure that you have the correct type and size of collector (picker).

If your collector is too small, this will add to the collection time and a collector too large could be expensive to manage. Find one that works perfectly for your range.

3. Make sure that your collector (no matter the brand) has high quality collection discs that are installed correctly.

The last thing you want is to waste hours driving around a range that does not accurately pick / collect balls. This is a waste of money! Range Servant Multiflex discs should always have a I-II-I-II- configuration to correctly collect every ball, every time.

4. Please make sure to keep the speed to recommended levels.

Balls will easily bounce out of pickers that are driven too fast, and having to do the same job twice costs money.

5. Please look over your range and repair any potholes or trenches that could impair the picker to correctly do the collecting job.

If the collector can’t access certain areas due to impaired ground, balls will collect in one place and won’t be accessible for picking.

Follow in the footsteps of The Belfry, home of the British Masters, which put its trust in Range Servant ball picking.