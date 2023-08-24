The word Titan is synonymous with great strength, and that’s precisely what Toro delivers with its Titan tines. Built to last four times longer than a standard tine, the Titans of the tine world are only available through Reesink Turfcare, its branches and its approved dealer and service centre network.

Toro has created a tine to be reckoned with by combining a strong alloy with a unique heat treatment process and a long-lasting tungsten carbide blend tip. Their design means they have an in-built resistance to separation and breakage, which guarantees a longevity that’s unparalleled in the industry.

Michael Hampton, purchasing and sales process manager at Reesink Turfcare, says: “The extra strength results in far fewer change-outs, less downtime and more play – the perfect combination for operators and club budgets.

“Timing can make all the difference in the short and long run when it comes to aeration, so having a machine and parts that won’t let you down mid-programme is vital. Using high quality, durable parts made to fit your equipment exactly is key to keeping machinery working longer, more smoothly and delivering the best possible results every time.”

But it’s not just their longevity that make Titan tines so reliable. Sharp edges and smooth sides deliver clean cut holes, and on top of consistent aeration depth, operators can count on having better soil, drainage and nutrient performance as a result of using Toro Titan tines in their aeration programme.

Engineered to fit the entire Toro ProCore range, choosing Toro Titan tines ensures a perfect fit every time. Michael says: “Using spurious or inferior tines in an effort to cut costs isn’t worth the headache. Between replacing broken and bent parts and unclogging cores while on the job, a lot of man-hours and money goes down the drain. That’s not including the extended recovery time needed from post-aeration damage that comes with using will-fit parts.”

The good news is that there’s over 150 tines to choose from within the Titan Tine range. With so many on offer, it’s important to know how to pick the right one, and the first step is to calculate your number of holes per square foot. Using that number alongside the core diameter and the depth of aeration you can then determine the total surface area and volume of soil removed and can consult our tine selection chart to find the perfect tines for your specific application.