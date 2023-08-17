TurfKeeper praised for helping Warrington Golf Club

The TurfKeeper platform from Origin Amenity Solutions (OAS) has been praised for delivering new efficiencies to task allocation and stock management for the team at Warrington Golf Club.

The more that course manager Ben Goodchild explores the cloud-based software, the more time-savings he finds – with holidays, consumables and labour-hours now all logged in double-quick time and reports available at the touch of a button.

Ben has held the role of course manager for the last three years and heads up the maintenance of the 18-hole James Braid designed site alongside a team of seven greenkeepers, technicians and mechanics.

“I originally saw TurfKeeper demonstrated at an event in the States” he explains, “so on my return, I spoke with Kevin Scarce of OAS and we quickly introduced in here at Warrington GC as a great way to allocate the jobs. We have a large TV on which we can project TurfKeeper so during our morning meeting we can all easily see and discuss the tasks for the day and week ahead.

“While this in itself was a much more efficient way of working, it was clear that there was so much more we could potentially do with the software.”