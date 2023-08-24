Vanguard Properties signs new contract with John Deere

Vanguard Properties, owner of the new Dunas Course at Terras da Comporta, has strengthened its relationship with John Deere after signing a five-year contract to become a preferred partner of the leading sports turf manufacturers.

Having spent around €1m on new greenkeeping equipment last autumn ahead of The Dunas Course opening this summer, Terras da Comporta has taken its partnership with the turf machinery experts a step further with a new deal that features a number of benefits for both parties.

As part of the preferred partner agreement, the greenkeeping team at The Dunas Course will be able to test all new equipment and software that John Deere is developing ahead of it being released to market.

Greenkeeping staff at the new Portuguese layout, situated one hour south of Lisbon, will also benefit from training in the latest technologies and environmental best practices as well as having the opportunity to visit other strategic partner courses, while The Dunas Course will host a tournament organised by John Deere for VIP clients on an annual basis.

José Cardoso Botelho, CEO of Vanguard Properties, said: “When you want to be number one, not only in Portugal but also in Europe, and well placed in the world, we have to sign agreements with the best. John Deere is the best company for this particular project, and it is a great honour for us to sign this agreement with them, particularly because of the work that they are doing in sustainability which is very important to us.”

Carlos Aragones, John Deere’s turf, golf sales and marketing manager for Europe, CIS, North Africa and the Near & Middle East, said: “John Deere is delighted to link our brand, our company and our strategy with a place that we believe will be a reference not only in Portugal, but also in Europe and beyond. We are very happy to make Terras da Comporta a preferred partner, and hope to extend our partnership in the future because we believe we are placing together two brands that look at details, look at excellence and John Deere wants to be part of that journey.”

The Dunas Course at Terras da Comporta has been created over 84 hectares of natural, sandy terrain on the coast in a secluded setting on the edge of the Sado Estuary Nature Reserve. The first course to have been created in mainland Europe by acclaimed architect David McLay-Kidd, the par-71 layout opened to the public for play for the first time on June 1 and is one of the most talked-about golf design projects in world golf.

Vanguard Properties took ownership of the spectacular Terras da Comporta development in 2019 and the site features two plots: Torre, comprising 365 hectares of land in the Alcácer do Sal municipality, and Dunas, which occupies around 1,011 hectares of land in the Grândola municipality.

Complementing The Dunas Course will be a new clubhouse and golf academy. Away from the fairways, an array of lifestyle activities will be available including horseriding, wellness and sailing, with a wide range of plots for hotels, tourist and residential condominiums also on offer.