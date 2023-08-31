“We’re still here!”

There are only a few artisan golf clubs – traditionally consisting of working class men who were given access to great golf courses in exchange for providing labour at the club – left in the UK, but one that is thriving is Aldridge Artisans in the West Midlands, which is based at Little Aston Golf Club and last month celebrated its 125th anniversary.

This year marks a momentous occasion for the Aldridge Artisans club, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary. Based at Little Aston Golf Club in the West Midlands, the 37-strong club is celebrating its quasquicentennial with various events, culminating in a golf day and dinner last month.

Originally beginning life in 1898 under the name Sutton Coldfield Working Men’s Golf Club, the Aldridge Artisans name derived from the active parts played by the founder members working at Sutton Coldfield Golf Course, including stewards, greenkeepers, gatekeepers and caddies.

The original setup comprised 35 members, a number which has more or less been maintained throughout the club’s history.

Unlike the artisans playing now, the members present at the turn of the 20th century were not allowed to play on Sundays. Instead, their playing time was limited to the remaining six days of the week, fitting games in around their working patterns.

Early links with Little Aston Golf Club, where the Aldridge Artisans have been based since 1978, were initiated through matches between the working men and Little Aston members between 1910 and 1920.

Traditionally, artisan clubs consisted of men handpicked from the working classes, providing a low-cost solution for those looking to play golf. This afforded ordinary men with extraordinary access to top British golf courses. Aldridge Artisan members are now permitted to make use of the sweeping 176-acre course at Little Aston, in return for abiding to restricted hours of play and completing hands-on duties for the club. In the case of the modern Aldridge Artisans, these tasks include divoting duties, lending a hand at club tournaments, and principally, maintaining the 91 bunkers of Little Aston’s renowned championship course. Today, the Aldridge Artisans are one of only a handful of such clubs still in the game, and with 37 members, it is currently the largest existing artisan club in the Midlands.

On the subject of the celebrations, Aldridge Artisans captain, Steve Dyer (pictured), said: “We are incredibly proud of the work that artisans do, both on and off the course.

“The golfing world has evolved so much over the years, and many artisan clubs have shrunk or disappeared entirely, but we are still a thriving club. We are looking forward to supporting many more passionate golfers in realising their ambition.”