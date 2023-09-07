Reesink Turfcare wins outstanding sales achievement award

Pitched against Toro distributors from across the globe, Reesink has been awarded by Toro the International Outstanding Sales Achievement award for 2022 – high praise indeed for the company.

In order to qualify for the award, distributors must have exhibited excellence in sales growth, a positive market share trend, and win rate – which includes new projects, large fleet replacements, and renovations. They must have participated in relationship building activities and delivered solid industry support.

Reesink Turfcare has succeeded on every level in demonstrating these core components. Jon Cole, divisional business manager for Reesink Turfcare, says: “To be considered for this award at all is an honour, and to win it is a massive achievement for our sales team and dealer partners.

“The number of machines we’ve managed to get into clubs, even amid the challenges of industry wide shortages, speaks for itself and is testament to the hard work our sales team and dealer partners put into building those relationships with our customer base. Over the past year we’ve seen more and more clubs invest in electric models and increasing numbers turning red as they look to invest in quality machines. I cannot emphasise enough just how thankful we are to all our customers for their patience and understanding in what have been, and remain, extremely challenging circumstances.

“Our aim is always to set the customer up with the right machines for their course, and deliver to them a product that is going to perform, and last a very long time. This sales achievement award is a reflection of those values and the passion Reesink and our partners share in delivering quality equipment.”

