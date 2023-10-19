Saltex preview: Kubota

Visitors to SALTEX 2023 will be the first to see the latest in the electric offering from Kubota UK, as stand C070 provides the European launch platform for the next addition to the eco-friendly line-up.

The bigger and bolder stand promises the very best in both technology and innovation, with two out-front centre-collect mowers from their FC Series also taking centre stage. The additional floorspace means that larger products from the Kubota range will, too, be showcased – including tractors up to 110hp which find applications for users across the groundcare sector.

2022 saw the introduction of Kubota’s first electric compact tractor, the LXe-261, equipped with a large-capacity battery that can provide rapid one hour charging and three to four hours of continuous run-time. Equipped with key features for mowing, hauling, and other green space management tasks, the feedback from the extensive LXe-261 market testing is helping to shape the future of Kubota’s electric line-up – with the details of the new machine being kept closely under wraps until its appearance this November!

Kubota’s FC-Series has also seen expansion since its first show outing last year, with two models – the FC3 and FC4 – appearing at SALTEX 2023. The highly productive Kubota FC3-261 out-front centre-collect mower delivers working comfort and outstanding cutting performance, ideal for large areas. The patented HTC™ hydrostatic traction control and fuel-efficient 3-cylinder diesel engine is combined with a large 800 litre grass collector and choice of rotary or flail mower decks for optimal versatility on sports turf applications.

The stand will also feature some larger machines from Kubota’s extensive tractor portfolio, including the 110hp M5112 which can deliver high output, high productivity to contractors and those working on larger-scale groundworks and groundcare projects.

Also promising to showcase the very best from the company’s RTV range, the Kubota team will be joined on C070 by Baroness – which has a range of mowers and implements that complement the Kubota offering to provide a complete solution for sports turf managers.