Saltex preview: Origin Amenity Solutions (OAS)

Origin Amenity Solutions (OAS) will be making their presence felt at SALTEX with two stands this year.

Leading the way in the amenity and grounds management market, the OAS technical team will be available on stands G060 and G057, offering turf management solutions for all grounds managers and greenkeepers alike.

Visitors to G060 will get a flavour of the comprehensive OAS product portfolio which will include its range of brand leading, tried and tested seeds, fertilisers, and biologicals, plus the addition of water management and digital solutions for your grounds management programmes.

Several of the latest OAS technology-led solutions will be profiled. These include a new generation of tetraploid grass seed mixtures which deliver enhanced root growth and germination along with superior stress tolerance in temperatures as low as 4 degrees Celsius.

Carbon4Grass is a range of grass seed mixes that have been developed to support the industry’s awareness of carbon mitigation in amenity and landscaped areas. The Carbon4Grass mixes contain cultivars that sequester relatively more carbon than typical grass seed mixes, offsetting carbon gas production by machinery and equipment used on-site. Visitors can also learn about the latest biological developments in soil and plant science health and how they can be incorporated into traditional turf management programmes.

Live demonstrations of the digital Turfkeeper platform will be happening on the stand, highlighting the sought after integrated operations and management solution which gives turf managers insight and control over staff management, task planning, machinery management, inventory control, chemical applications planning and recording, budgeting, and expense management.

OAS irrigation specialists will be on hand to demonstrate and discuss the latest water management solutions and how they can enhance your turf health and performance whilst saving you time and money. The new 164-page catalogue, featuring a comprehensive range of Rain Bird products will be available to take away.

All products and services are underpinned by an industry-leading Turf, Science and Technology Centre which is tasked with implementing turf trials that consider future climate and legislative pressures, whilst researching product development for the turf industry as a whole. Research & Development Director Geoff Fenn will be sharing information from past and present trials in the SALTEX seminar area.

For the first time at SALTEX the OAS Line Marking team will have their own dedicated stand (G057) to showcase their robust and unrivalled line marking offering. A range of line marking machines, from pedestrian spray markers to the latest technology in GPS guided robot line markers; alongside industry-leading line marking ready-to-use IMPACT paint range will be on show.

The new line marking brochure will be unveiled at the show and will be available for visitors to take.

The famed OAS Barista will be present once again, along with a number of show offers and competitions which are sure to ensure that stands G060 and G057 are amongst the busiest in the exhibition hall.