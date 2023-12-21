A look at STAR EV utility vehicles

Task-driven and adaptable, STAR EV’s range of utility vehicles can be configured to suit the customer’s exact requirements to ensure they’re a productive and efficient addition to the fleet. Two classic examples of this are the AK48-2 Long and Capella Work Machine.

The newest addition in the STAR line-up – the AK48-2 – is available now. This hard surface utility vehicle brings the next generation of customer-focused features, practicality and performance to groundscare tasks.

It comes as standard, long – as seen at SALTEX – with or without doors, with a utility box plus the choice of two toolboxes, stake box, enclosed box, insulated box or beverage cart to suit each and every need.

The Capella Work Machine all-terrain utility vehicle was at SALTEX in its caged body format making it good for highway use. But it’s also available with a cab or van body, or without; it all depends on what the customer wants it for.

When it comes to a task list, in a recent report, independent machinery tester James de Havilland described the Capella Work Machine to be well suited to tasks as varied as moving bulk materials through to ferrying people and goods across noise sensitive sites on turf, tracks, gravel and hard surfaces. This is thanks to a well-sized load bed, a 670kg capacity and a 520kg tow capacity, and lithium-ion power for its electric motor.

Customers at SALTEX also saw the electric, lightweight, optional self-balancing, wide-wheeled KAASPEED scooter. For those in the market for a method of transportation for any multi-surface adventure, this is it.

And again, it’s configurable to the customer’s requirements. There are two types of tyres – the Scorpion tyre offers excellent traction for woodland and sandy surfaces, while the standard plain tread tyres are perfect for flat ground with turf protection. Customers can choose the colour and pick the accessories required such as a shopping tray, phone holder and basket.

Also at SALTEX was the 2021 winner of the SALTEX Innovation Award in the Environmental and Sustainability category, the industry’s first all-electric compact tractor, the Farmtrac FT25G, which was shown alongside the customer favourite FT26H ROPS tractor.