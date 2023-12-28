OAS doubled sales of TinyLineMarker robots in 2023

Origin Amenity Solutions (OAS) is pleased to announce that the increasing popularity of GPS line marking robots has seen the company double sales of its TinyLineMarker robots in the last year.

OAS is the sole UK distributor for the TinyMobileRobots brand of which their latest robot, the TinyLineMarker Pro X was launched in September 2022. This has been hugely instrumental in the company’s success. The Pro X builds on the success of the previous model TinyLineMarker Pro, offering increased productivity, precision, and efficiency. The latest robot features advanced features and functionality that customers have been eager to utilise.

Nurture Landscapes, a leading landscaping, and grounds maintenance contractor, recently purchased their third TinyLineMarker robot – the Pro X and is already considering purchasing a fourth to add to their fleet. Nurture Landscapes is part of The Nurture Group, along with Gavin Jones and Rokill Pest Control Services.

“The TinyLineMarker robots have revolutionised our line marking efficiency and quality of the lines and we’re delighted to be able to expand our use of this technology to meet the needs of our clients,” said Vincent Gilroy of Nurture Landscapers. “The productivity gains, precision, and consistency of the TinyLineMarker robots are some of the reasons for our continued investment in the technology. The Pro X takes it to the next level with its accuracy, speed, and run time.”

Glen Howard, who heads up OAS’s line marking division, said “The TinyLineMarker Pro X has been a game changer for contractors like Nurture Landscapes who need precision line marking quickly and efficiently. I am delighted that they trust Origin Amenity Solutions to meet their growing line-marking needs. The response from customers in the UK has been fantastic and we are excited to continue growing our line-marking solutions here. Our goal is to deliver the most innovative technology and the highest level of service to help our customers succeed.”

Glen is supported by Simon Hughes, Joe Russell, Sam Mitchell, and Phil Kirkwood. The team will showcase the robotic line markers, iGO pedestrian line markers, and IMPACT paint range on stand GO57 at SALTEX 2023.

Glen continues, “Origin Amenity Solutions plans to continue expanding our line marking solutions in the UK to meet the growing demand from sports facilities and landscape contractors. We’re excited to see the positive impact our TinyLineMarker robots are having for customers like Nurture Landscapes. Of course, it’s not all about robots and I’m proud to be able to say that we offer the largest choice of line marking equipment, paints, and accessories; as well as having the biggest sales and after-service support team in the UK. The team provides a comprehensive level of support for customers’ including robot demonstrations, technical support, and training across a complete range of traditional and robotic line marking products.”