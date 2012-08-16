Broke Hill sold to mystery buyer

Broke Hill Golf Club in Kent has been bought by a company with practically no public profile for an undisclosed sum. The company’s directors now run two firms that collectively own two golf venues.

The 19-year-old 18-hole proprietary club has been bought by Bristol-based Green Grass Golf. Very little is known about the company apart from that, according to Companies House, it was incorporated as UK North East Sub last year, and provided dormant accounts as no significant transactions were made in its first year.

Last month the company changed its name and, on July 21, filed new accounts with the Companies Registration Office.

Its directors – Andrey Chuykov – believed to be a Russian golf course designer, and Andrew Craven, are also directors of UK Northeast Investments, which was incorporated at the same time UK North East Sub was last year, and then bought Chelsfield Lakes Golf Club – also in Kent – a few months after registering.

Both golf clubs were previously owned by Crown Golf, still the UK’s largest operator of golf clubs, despite its programme of selling venues over the last two years. Crown Golf has stated that Green Grass Golf is a professional golf club operator and that members of its clubs can look forward to a bright future.

Andrew Craven has issued a statement that says: “The purchase of Broke Hill Golf Club by Green Grass Golf is a strategic acquisition for our shareholders, as we also own the adjacent pay and play course, Chelsfield Lakes. This provides an excellent addition to our portfolio, and enables us to cover both the pay and play and proprietary membership market in the local catchment area.

“We’re delighted to be working with everyone at Broke Hill Golf Club. We look forward to making a positive contribution to the site, balancing what’s important to the staff and the members alike. We are also fortunate to be picking up the baton from Crown Golf who are the industry benchmark for golf course operations.”

Stephen Lewis, chief executive of Crown Golf, added: “Broke Hill is an attractive and successful members’ club; a freehold estate with a high-quality golf course in a strong catchment area. It is a quality asset from which we have realised good value in a deal which secures a bright future for the club and all the many golfers who love to play there.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff for all their hard work and professionalism during Crown Golf’s ownership and wish them every success with their new owner.

“From the members’ point of view, we are pleased to be handing them over to such a professional operator. I would like to thank the members for their loyalty during our period of ownership and have every confidence they will continue to enjoy the delights of Broke Hill Golf Club under the new management structure.”