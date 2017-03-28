Another golf club to build holiday lodges

Rothbury Golf Club in Northumberland has become the latest golf club to hope to build holiday lodges in order to boost income streams.

The 18-hole venue wants to build 11 holiday lodges on land immediately south of the clubhouse, with each comprising three beds, which it says is “essential to the ongoing vitality” of the venue.

Northumberland County Council was due to make a decision regarding the planning application at the end of February, but this has been deferred so councillors can inspect the site. A previous proposal for 21 units was withdrawn.

Northumberland Estates, which is behind the submission, has stated that the scheme is “essential to the ongoing vitality of Rothbury Golf Club, providing a valuable source of income by allowing it to expand its tourist offer by providing golf-orientated holiday breaks and associated facilities.”

The company also said the proposed development would support the local economy by providing additional visitors that would make use of both the golf course and local businesses, while jobs would be created during the construction and installation of the lodges.

“The applicant has advised that Rothbury Golf Club is having financial issues because golfing nationally has taken a down turn in recent years and that the club needs to secure its future by providing new income streams to survive,” said a report to councillors.

“The applicant has explained that the club has had an unstable economic past due to substandard facilities in terms of the former clubhouse, waterlogged grassed areas and inadequate access and parking facilities.”

The club has invested £500,000 to bring the site up to standard. However, further income is needed, which is “the basis for the holiday lodge development”.

The planning officer at Northumberland County Council has recommended that the application be approved.

Several golf clubs have built lodges by or near their courses in recent years in order to attract additional revenues.