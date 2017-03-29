This club appoints first female captain in 230 years

One of the world’s oldest golf clubs has appointed a woman to be its captain for the first time in its 230-year history.

Pam Smith, who only hit a golf ball for the first time in 2002, has been named the first female captain at Crail Golfing Society in Scotland.

“I don’t know very much about golf, and I’m not scared to admit it,” she told The Sunday Post.

“I’m not your typical golfer – or typical captain. I only started playing late on in life.

“I was voted into the post, so I must be doing something right!”

She said golf can still improve its image when it comes to attracting women to the sport.

“I’ve never encountered any problems with the male / female divide in golf, but there are still some very sexist attitudes, and a bit of a golfing stereotype,” she said.

“It’s often portrayed as an elitist sport, played by pompous men in Pringle jumpers – but that’s so far-fetched from the reality.

“Yes, some clubs have rules about women, but what appears in the media gives a false impression about the majority of golf clubs.

“At Crail, there are certainly more men, but plenty of female golfers – and young girls – too. In fact, our club champ is a 12-year-old girl.”

She also explained why she got into the game.

“That first day, before I’d even played the course, I walked into the clubhouse and put my name down for membership,” she said.

“I didn’t really think twice about my experience – or lack of. I’d just moved to Crail and I didn’t know anybody.

“My mother had just died and my marriage had broken down. It was a lonely time.

“I figured playing golf would not only be a way to keep fit and healthy – but to meet new people.”

The 68-year-old served as ladies’ captain at Crail in 2008 and on the management committee for eight years, and spent a year as the society’s vice-captain before being appointed captain.

“Whether you start at five or 55, you race round or go a little slower and whether you do nine holes or 18, it’s just a nice way to do a four-mile walk, and see some gorgeous scenery along the way.”