Half of Mytime Active’s golf clubs to offer footgolf

One of Britain’s largest golf club operators has said at least half of its venues will offer footgolf, the sport that’s a hybrid of football and golf.

The social enterprise Mytime Active, which runs 16 golf courses in England, has agreed a long term partnership deal with the UK FootGolf Association (UKFGA).

More than 60,000 people play footgolf each week and there are about 200 certified footgolf courses across the UK, mostly on golf courses.

“Mytime Active already offers footgolf at some golf venues, but this will now be extended to eight out of 16 courses, with more potentially looking to offer footgolf in the near future,” said a spokesman.

“Footgolf is an excellent way to diversify the golf offering and provide local communities with this hybrid sport, which has seen remarkable growth since its inception in the UK back in 2012. The beauty of this game lies in the strategic combination of power and precision needed to achieve the goal of getting the ball to the hole in the fewest number of shots.”

The partnership will see the UKFGA commit to helping Mytime Active by promoting the health and wellbeing benefits of footgolf and engaging with local communities to get people active.

Jason Stanton, operations director for Mytime Active, stated: “At Mytime Active we believe in doing golf differently, we want our facilities to be accessible for the whole community, supporting people to get more from life. Our partnership with UK FootGolf is enabling us to realise this ambition, engaging new audiences and promoting the wider benefits of the game.”

Gareth May, head of UK development for UKFGA, stated: “It is fantastic to announce this long-term partnership with Mytime Active. The group have been with us since 2013 and clearly see the benefit in offering footolf at some of their golf establishments.

“Their ethos is all about making sport fun, accessible and enjoyable, and the sport of footgolf fits this perfectly. It will help improve utilisation of the golf course at quiet times of the day, brings in significant revenue from green fees and secondary spend, and also introduces new people to a golf environment, which then has a positive effect on golf participation. We are very excited to work with Mytime Active over the next four years and together improve the sport for both leisure and elite level players.”