Major new golf publication to launch

A golf magazine for people who run golf clubs is to be launched this month. The Golf Business is to be sent to approximately 97 percent of all golf venues in the UK and Ireland.

Published by Union Press, which has produced golf magazines such as Golf Club Management and Greenkeeping for several years, The Golf Business will be aimed at managers, owners, committee members, head professionals, food and beverage managers and head greenkeepers at golf clubs.

The accompanying website, which replaces the market leading Golf Club Management website, which had more than 20,000 unique users each month, has already gone live, and so has the publication’s Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook pages, which attract more than 10,000 followers between them. In addition, the weekly newsletter, which more than 10,000 people subscribe to, has also been updated.

“By launching The Golf Business we are increasing our circulation by approximately five times from what was previously Golf Club Management, and we’ve taken the opportunity to modernise the magazine’s design and feature the very people who drive the industry forward,” said editor Alistair Dunsmuir, who edited Golf Club Management from 2005 to 2017.

“The magazine will discuss industry trends, threats and opportunities, while showcasing best practice revenue and membership generating examples in golf clubs.

“Every month we will profile and hear from club managers and leaders in the industry, and a number of experts will be delivering advice on issues ranging from food and beverage to marketing your venue; from staff training to accountancy.”

The Golf Business has also announced that it has formed a partnership with the National Golf Clubs’ Advisory Association (NGCAA), which was a regular contributor to Golf Club Management magazine. This means it will be providing legal advice every month on many of the complex issues that are pertinent to golf club managers.