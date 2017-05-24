Hotel group launches ‘free golf for children’ initiative

The UK’s largest independent hotel group, Macdonald Hotel & Resorts, has launched a scheme that will provide free membership for children at five golf clubs.

Children aged 17 or under can become a free flexible member at Macdonald Portal Hotel, Golf & Spa; Macdonald Cardrona Hotel, Golf & Spa; Macdonald Spey Valley Golf & Country Club Macdonald Hill Valley Hotel, Golf & Spa and / or Macdonald Linden Hall Golf & Country Club, providing their parent or guardian is a new or existing member.

The reciprocal and flexible deal would previously have cost each child £325 per year.

Keith Pickard, group director of Golf, Leisure & Spa at Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are committed to a number of initiatives that encourage the next generation of golfers to take up the game and to help preserve its long-term future.

“This campaign will help make golf membership even more affordable for families and it would be great to see as many juniors as possible take advantage of it, so one day we may see a golfer winning a major who was first inspired to take up the game as part of our free junior golf initiative.”

Usually costing £325 per year, junior golfers will be given a flexible points-based membership, which will provide them with 100 points – 80 of these to be utilised at their designated ‘home’ club and 20 reserved for rounds at other ‘away’ Macdonald Hotels & Resorts venues – with points deducted from their allocation each time they play a round of golf.

Keith added: “Our flexible golf memberships are ideal for younger golfers, as they provide the chance to play golf at a time that best suits them and hopefully it will make a real impact and create a number of lifelong members.”

Macdonald Hotels & Resorts is already involved in a number of successful initiatives to introduce children to the game, including working alongside European Tour professional and brand ambassador Stephen Gallacher, to support the Stephen Gallacher Foundation, which helps junior golfers maximise their potential through playing golf.

Free coaching for beginners and cheap or free membership to children have been growing trends in the golf industry in the last few years – both are proven to boost participation.