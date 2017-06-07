Another golf club launches free membership for children policy

Oxford Golf Club has become the latest UK golf club to offer a free membership policy for children.

In the last few months Macdonald Hotel & Resorts announced that children of members of five of its golf clubs could join them for free, Broke Hill Golf Club in Kent waived its £230 annual subscription for juniors, Boyce Hill Golf Club in Essex offered free golf to every child aged 10 or under who are the child or grandchild of any member of the club and a number of clubs provided free coaching to juniors during National Golf Month in May.

Now Oxford Golf Club is offering free membership to any children and grandchildren aged under 18 of full members of the club.

It says this is “part of an initiative to help grow the game of golf”.

A spokesman for the club said the policy was launched in April and there was immediate interest in it.

Stephen Nicholson, general manager of Oxford Golf Club, stated: “The initial uptake of our free junior membership has been great to see.

“We are keen to encourage the juniors to take part in all of the exciting activities, coaching and competitions we have planned throughout the year, and in future moving into adulthood.

“Oxford Golf Club have a strong reputation of encouraging juniors, like single-figure handicapper Peter Pan, who only turned 12 years of age recently. And we hope that they will remain members and provide the longevity of membership for years to come.”

Looking after the development of the juniors of Oxford Golf Club is the responsibility of Joe Pepperell, the resident PGA professional, and brother of European Tour player Eddie.

Joe said: “The more juniors we can get experiencing the game, the better! Once they have that buzz, all they want to do is get better and better.

“This is where the coaching experience really comes to fruition, and with a timetable of summer coaching classes, and fun events including skills games like golf darts being made available we can’t wait to get cracking!”

Last year Eddie Pepperell gave his sponsorship money to Frilford Heath Golf Club in Oxfordshire, which was used to subsidise more than 50 youngsters joining the club.