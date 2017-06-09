New tee time reminder service for golfers gets TaylorMade sponsorship

A new firm that offers tee time SMS reminders to golfers on the day before they are due to play golf has received backing from golf equipment giant TaylorMade.

Sawted has said TaylorMade is sponsoring the service, which is similar to ones provided by GP practices, dentists, opticians and the NHS, to remind people of their appointments.

Text messages are sent directly to mobile phones which eliminates the chore of sifting through emails.

A spokesman said golfers love the service, with one saying: “I can’t express enough how useful it is, especially when you have booked a few days in advance. It is also great for competition times. I don’t have to hunt for my time, it’s just sent to my phone.”

Clubs appear to like the service too. Phil Jones at Eastham Lodge comments: “Members are updating their mobile numbers online so they get the messages. We have fewer no shows and any text responses come back to us. If someone cancels then we can reallocate the tee time. And we can use the system to send out quick messages such as ‘course closed’ or ‘captain’s drive-in on Saturday – everyone welcome’.

TaylorMade seea the service as adding value to a golfer’s golf experience.

Graeme Morton, consumer marketing manager Europe, says: “We want to help golfers in every way we can, with better clubs, better balls and better information to keep them enjoying their golf!”

For more information please visit www.sawted.com or contact paul@sawted.com.