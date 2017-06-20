Newey becomes first European golf manager to achieve ‘CCE’ status

The chief executive of Roehampton Club, Marc Newey, has become the first European to be awarded Certified Chief Executive (CCE) status – a global hallmark of professionalism.

Newey, who is also the president of Club Managers Association of Europe (CMAE) has been granted the status by the Club Managers Association of America (CMAA).

Newey, who achieved Certified Club Manager (CCM) status in 2012, has, since then, passed the BMI tactical leadership course at Cornell University and the ‘Strategic Leadership Course’ at the Harvard Club in Boston as well as completing all the CPD credits necessary. The CCE award is the pinnacle in the worldwide Club management industry.

Currently there are 329 Certified Chief Executives in the USA and over 10 in Canada.

“It has taken five years to achieve but has been a fun experience in doing so,” he said.

“I have learnt so much and try each day to use that knowledge to the benefit of Roehampton Club. It shows that after achieving CCM you can keep on learning and improving. CMAA and CMAE have been so supportive as I wanted to lead the way for other European managers to try and achieve the qualification. The CMAE MDP education pathway is brilliant for developing your club managerial career.”

Jason Koenigsfeld, senior vice president, professional development at CMAA, commented: “Congratulations to Marc Newey on achieving his Honor Society and CCE designation.

“A true testament to Marc’s commitment to continuing education as he is the first European to meet these global milestones.

“Of particular note, is his dedication to leading CMAE by example and displaying that goals can be obtained when you work hard and believe in continuous learning.

“CMAA wishes Marc and CMAE much more success as he rounds out his very successful presidency of CMAE. Thank you for your commitment and congratulations on your achievement”.

Newey will receive his award at the European Club Managers Conference at Valderrama, Spain, this November, when he hands over the presidency to vice president David Roy CCM.