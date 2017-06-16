The Club Company buys third golf club in 18 months

A golf operator has bought its third golf club in 18 months as its chief executive states it is on an ‘acquisition strategy’.

The Club Company, which now owns 13 UK golf clubs, bought Wharton Park Golf and Country Club in Worcestershire in December 2015, Woodbury Park Hotel in Devon in November 2016 and has now acquired Witney Lakes Resort, located on the edge of the Cotswolds.

Furthermore, in 2016, the company opened a 56-bedroom four-star hotel at The Warwickshire, and it has also significantly extended the health and fitness club at Castle Royle in Berkshire.

Witney Lakes Resort opened in 1993 and has an 18-hole golf course, state-of-the-art leisure facilities including a gym, studio, swimming pool, steam room and sauna, as well as a spa and health and beauty treatment rooms. The site also has protected planning permission for an 86-bedroom hotel.

Thierry Delsol, chief executive of The Club Company, said: “We are delighted to announce the purchase of Witney Lakes Resort. This acquisition fits perfectly with The Club Company’s expansion strategy, in pursuing organic and external growth. We are really excited about the acquisition and are looking forward to working with the team and the members there.”

Two years ago US-based private equity firm Lone Star became the majority owner of The Club Company, after it acquired a 95 per cent stake in the business for an undisclosed sum, with financing provided by Broadhaven Credit Partners.

The Club Company was previously owned by a combination of private investors and Irish private equity house Boundary Capital.

“We are looking forward to growing and further developing the business with the strong support of Lone Star,” Delsol said at the time.

“The financial backing of our new partner will allow us to develop existing planning permission within the portfolio, as well as looking at acquisition opportunities.”