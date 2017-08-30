Here’s the top 3 things I learnt about the industry in August

From the growing trend of sprinting around the golf course to the best marketing news the game could have hoped for, The Golf Business editor Alistair Dunsmuir reveals his top three industry stories this month

3. Is the name of your golf course working best for you?

Some golf courses have names that come from very little imagination and as we’ve seen from sports such as football where clubs have sold their names to sponsors for millions, this could be a lucrative opportunity.

Montrose Golf Links certainly thinks so – its Medal Course is the fifth oldest golf course in the world, but few are aware of this. Next year the club is changing the name of the Medal to the 1562 Course, and believes demand will rise as a result.

2. Golf doesn’t have to be a ‘good walk spoiled’

It can be a gruelling run experienced as well.

SpeedGolf, in which you run the course, grew significantly this summer. It is, according to British SpeedGolf, both a cardio workout and the opportunity to play a full 18-hole round in less than an hour, in some cases even less than 40 minutes.

It’s not for traditionalists who like to walk leisurely for several hours, but there is an army of 20 to 40 year olds who would love to play this game.

1. The golf industry should thank Sheffield Hallam University

From managers of clubs looking for new members to sales assistants working for golf shoe manufacturers, the news that came out in August is what the industry has been wanting to hear.

The university has found that playing golf regularly reduces the risk of getting coronary heart disease by 30 per cent and reduces the risk of developing dementia by the same 30 per cent.

How many people would take up golf if they were aware of these figures?