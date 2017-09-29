Closed-down golf club could re-open in 2018

A Leicestershire golf club that closed down last year could re-open next year as a major holiday golfing destination.

Last autumn Kyngs Golf and Country Club, which had been up for sale for the previous six months, closed without notice.

The venue, while still closed, now operates under the name Market Bosworth Golf, Leisure and Country Club and, according to a planning application submitted to Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council, it hopes to be transformed into a grand golfing destination with a clubhouse and leisure facilities including holiday cottages.

The venue would lose its nine-hole course and 15 holiday homes would be built along the edge of the 18-hole facility.

Artist’s impressions show a central clubhouse surrounded by lush landscaping, a pool with water features and a selection of modern, individually designed on-course cottages.

Proposals also include a function hall, pro golf shop, offices and staff accommodation, a driving range simulator, golf buggy garage and parking for 232 vehicles.

A spokesman for Market Bosworth Golf, Leisure and Country Club said: “After viewing the site and falling in love with its unique character and setting, and pulling out all the stops to acquire it, we are proud to show a glimpse into its long-awaited completion.

“A golf, leisure and country retreat that not only compliments the new striking and successful marina or the very beautiful and ever popular water park, and not forgetting the newly revamped sports facility, but also compliments the unique and historic market town.”

Currently the site includes a brick and tile barn, purpose-built greenkeeping shed and a temporary clubhouse.

Subject to planning approval, contractors could start on the multi-million pound project imminently with at least a part opening in 2018.