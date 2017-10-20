Customer service is reason why golf club is thriving

A Lincolnshire golf club that says its revenue is outperforming its competitors says the growth is due to customer service and investing in itself.

A spokesman for Forest Pines Hotel & Golf Resort, part of QHotels, which has just been sold to Aprirose, said: “Revenue per golf hole has increased by 7.3 per cent year on year, while key competitors have fallen by around six per cent.”

In total, the resort recorded a year-on-year increase of 17.2 per cent in golf revenue.

Forest Pines’ general manager, Michael Lavizani, explained what the growth was due to.

“We are constantly looking to give something extra to our members and hotel guests and I think this has been reflected in the excellent figures,” he said.

“We continue to exceed our expectations and, hopefully, those of our golfers. All of the credit for this performance goes to the staff here at Forest Pines who have showed a great dedication and passion for customer service.”

It’s been an exciting year for the club as Lavizaniy joined it earlier this year after being general manager at Mottram Hall in Cheshire.

Married with two children, Lavizani began his career in hospitality as a night porter, while studying for an economics degree at the London School of Economics and Political Science, before enrolling on the Thistle Hotels’ management training course. His first general manager role came at Bovey Castle Hotel, Golf and Country Club in Devon in 1991.

He added that Forest Pines’ performance has allowed the resort to invest a six-figure sum into its golf operation, with a redesign of the first hole and a new fleet of 36 golf buggies which has just been delivered.

Alan Foley, QHotels’ group golf sales and marketing manager, said: “QHotels is continuing to reap the benefits of investing in its product and its people. We’re encouraged by the growth in our figures, but certainly not content, so we will continue to do everything we can to make QHotels the first name people think of when looking to book a four-star golf break.

“This success is testament to the hard work and dedication put in by all our staff, from top to bottom, and we thank them for all their efforts.”