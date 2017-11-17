BGIA ramps up campaign against selling counterfeit goods

The British Golf Industry Association (BGIA) is increasing awareness that buying or passing on counterfeit golf products is illegal.

“The increase in counterfeiting has staggering financial implications for businesses and huge implications for those that may unknowingly become involved,” explained spokeswoman Ciara Morgan.

“The BGIA are asking that golf professionals, retailers, golfers / consumers and the trade be aware that if they buy or pass on counterfeit products the law deems them to be as guilty as those who produce them.”

BGIA chair, Philip Morley added: “The BGIA is aware of the problems counterfeiting can cause its members, such as financial harm to companies and shareholders.

“It is also credited with funding organised crime, has health and safety implications and causes huge reputational damage. Counterfeiting is a problem that all companies with a brand to protect must be conscious of.”

BGIA executive board member and managing partner – Lynx Golf, Stephanie Zinser, said: “If you buy fake items, even unknowingly, you run the risk of paying a high price for the goods in the long run.” BGIA executive board member and head of golf – Wilson (UK and Ireland), Lee Farrar, supported this statement by commenting: “When buying either online or from any source, trust your instincts, if an offer looks too good to be true, then it probably is. Counterfeit goods not only affect consumers but they also damage the livelihood of honest and reputable dealers and do not meet the quality and standards of the brand holder.”

The BGIA has been drawing attention to the case of a Suffolk company director who was caught manufacturing and selling counterfeit goods to unsuspecting victims through eBay in December 2016. He was handed a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and had to pay £25,200. The company was also fined £6,000.

The BGIA has also said it will comment on a current case that has not yet gone to trial when it is legally able to do so.

The unauthorised use of a trade mark is a criminal offence in England and Wales under the Trade Marks Act 1994, section 92. A person guilty of an offence under this section is liable to a term of imprisonment not exceeding six months and / or a fine if they are tried in a magistrates’ court and a period of imprisonment not exceeding 10 years and / or a fine if they are tried in a crown court. Almost all offences under the Trade Marks Act are classified as ‘schedule two lifestyle offences’ for the purposes of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.