Company profile: Clubhouse furniture supplier Protocol

The Golf Business takes a look at Protocol – the leading supplier of contract furniture in the UK

Protocol is the leading supplier of contract furniture in the UK, providing a wide range of furnishing solutions to clients in the leisure, corporate, care, university and hospitality industry for over 25 years.

During this time Protocol has developed a varied selection of quality furniture ranges suitable for all areas including reception, bar and dining, bedroom, conference, coffee shop and terraces. With support from our national sales team, our customers recognise the benefits of our experience and expertise in sourcing the desired furniture style within the available budget for each individual project.

Our partners include some of the best UK and international interior designers along with selected manufacturers that can offer unusual and innovative styles of furniture to complement current interior design trends.

For larger projects, where a bespoke element is required, Protocol also offers the flexibility to produce special design furniture in conjunction with our client’s design brief and budget. All our furniture is designed to be stylish and durable and able to withstand the heavy use expected in contract environments.

Protocol works closely with a wide range of fabric designers and suppliers to create the desired interior for each project. In addition we offer customised features on many of our products such as logo embroidery, bespoke fabrics and vinyl to personalise products on request.

In the golf and country club sector in particular, Protocol have had the pleasure to work with the following clients:

Close House Golf Club, Northumberland

Pannal Golf Club, Harrogate

Hale Golf & Country Club, Cheshire

Formby Hall Golf, Spa & Country Club, Merseyside

Chigwell Golf Club, Essex

Boyce Hill Golf Club, Essex

Ingrebourne links Golf & Country club, Essex

Blackmoor Golf Club, Kent

Crowne Plaza Resort Five Lakes Golf & Country Club, Colchester

Orsett Golf Club, Essex

Batchworth Golf Club, Hertfordshire

Woodbury Golf Club, Devon.

With our nationwide sales team, showroom and offices in Essex, we are able to offer prospective clients a personal service to discuss the furniture solution that each club may require, depending on style, finishes and all importantly, budget, so as to offer the best solution that has a proven track record to improve revenue streams throughout the club.

Web: www.protocoluk.com