Justin Rose’s trophy flown in by hoverboard

The 2017 Turkish Airlines Open trophy that Justin Rose has won was flown in by hoverboard.

Rose claimed victory at the Turkish Airlines Open 2017 with a final round of 65, leaving him 18 under par for the tournament, which was played in front of record crowds.

The close fought competition was decided on the 72nd hole where Rose, the gold medallist at last year’s Olympics, pulled clear with a birdie, leaving him a shot ahead of Nicolas Colsaerts and Dylan Frittelli at the Regnum Carya Golf and Spa Resort for his second win in two weeks.

Rose’s win was not the end of the drama for the huge crowds, with Turkish Airlines taking to the skies to present the Englishman, who won the 2012 Turkish Airlines World Final and the recent WGC-HSBC Champions, with the trophy.

Hoverboard world record holder Alexandru Duru flew in to hand the trophy over.

Turkish Airlines’ chairman of the board and the executive committee, M. İlker Aycı, said: “We were delighted to surprise everyone with Alexandru Duru flying in to deliver the trophy. Turkish Airlines remains committed to growing golf globally, through both our sponsorship of this event and organisation of the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup Amateur series, which gives almost 8,000 amateurs a chance to tee off at some of the world’s best golf courses.”

Rose said: “It’s been great to be back in Antalya. I really love it here. I’ve had a great week and really enjoyed playing this course. It was lots of fun. Before I have won with two putts on the last green and it was unique to make a putt that really counted on the last hole.”

The Turkish Airlines Open is part of the European Tour’s Rolex Series – a selection of eight premier events on the European Tour.

Turkey’s minister of foreign affairs, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, said: “Thanks to this event, golf is growing in this country and is more popular than ever.”

Minister of youth and sports, Osman Aşkın Bak, said: “Our support to this event will continue until 2023 which is the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.”