Company profile: Acumen – ClearWater

Acumen Waste Services, with ClearWater and other Highspeed Group brands under its belt, and acquired following the purchase of Highspeed Group in April of this year, is focusing very much on the future.

The company is investing resources in the development and growth of these important facets of its expanding organisation, with BTME in January 2018 being a major priority.

The company recognises that BTME is of significant importance to its aspirations, especially as those operating in turf management are key customers. Many will be attending the show and, judging from the growing number of enquiries received at the 2017 show and throughout the year; legal compliance will bring along a good number wishing to seek solutions. ClearWater, the number one UK manufactured washpad water recycling system, will undoubtedly be its main focus. Potential purchasers will not be disappointed when they visit Acumen – ClearWater in Hall C, Stand C12. Staff will be on hand to help and advise and a mini ClearWater display unit will be included to demonstrate new features and benefits. Of real interest to most however, will be what is on offer:

To enable potential customers to act swiftly to comply with the law, ClearWater is being offered with:

1) A competitively priced genuine water recycling system.

2) A cost saving ‘self-install’ option with ClearWater carrying out commissioning; usually saves £2k to £3k on total costs!

3) The opportunity to write off 100 per cent of total investment against taxable profits in the year of purchase under the ECA (Enhanced Capital Allowance) scheme.

4) New finance options; helping spread the financial burden.

There will be a great bonus for one lucky customer too: the prize draw! This exclusive show promotion, drawn on the last day of BTME, will award a ClearWater system to the winner.

If you need to bring your wash-off facility up to legal requirements and want to act as soon as possible, look no further. With competitive pricing, finance options and cost savings on installation and tax, there’s never been a better time to ‘buy and comply’. Then, of course, someone will win a system; as long as they enter the free prize draw on the stand!

Steve Lloyd, course manager at The Worcestershire Golf Club, and last year’s winner, was delighted with his prize. He and his team made a first-class job of the installation too. The system is now providing excellent wash-off and saving the club thousands of litres of water.

Recent ClearWater orders have seen more choosing self-install (approximately 65 per cent according to the company), carrying out the civils’ work themselves, to reduce project costs dramatically. This has enabled a number of golf clubs and others in turf maintenance to act sooner than was thought possible.

Met with enthusiasm, ClearWater’s new owner, Acumen Waste Services, recently stepped in to help offering new finance options. This will be great news to those who know their wash-off facilities are illegal and, by now being able to spread payments, can order immediately and meet their legal responsibilities of pollution prevention.

As pretty well all know by now, washing hydrocarbons (oils, grease, petrol, diesel and so on) into the ground is illegal; they are classed as hazardous substances. (Regulations were made law in England, Wales and Scotland in 2009). Not being compliant will leave you and / or your business open to prosecution or civil sanctions. After eight years of being made law and with so much publicity over the years, pleading ignorance will be no defence!

Launched last year, ClearWater Commercial sales are gaining momentum. This system was developed specifically for washing high end vehicles and especially where there is no easy access to a foul sewer. The introduction of the new recycling system enables customers with a wide range of vehicles, other than turf machinery, to be able to achieve a very effective wash and finish. It comprises a standard ClearWater system but with an added rinse package.

ClearWater is also proving of growing interest in export markets too and the business is expanding with the help of distributors in France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Scandinavia and Ireland. Not ‘export’ as such but certainly worthy of mention, the company values the ClearWater business being achieved by its Scottish distributor TIS, based in Linlithgow. The USA is a new market for the company which was pleased to see ClearWater’s first system in the state of California installed recently. The appointment of a distributor will aid sales development in this important market. Acumen see growth in export markets as important and is encouraged by recent enquiries received including The Netherlands, Belgium, the Middle East and New Zealand. Export enquiries will be welcomed at BTME and staff will be on hand to help and advise.

Ongoing expansion has recently seen the addition of another dedicated vehicle to fleet for the servicing and maintenance department. This has been necessitated by the demand for servicing of, not only ClearWater systems, but fuel and oil tanks and separators. Annual servicing is seen by many as necessary, especially as most insurance companies now insist this is carried out to maintain cover.

Most of existing customers know and trust the Waste Away service they have and, in numerous cases, for many years. As a specialist waste management company, Acumen now has much more to offer customers old and new. Be it pumpkins or petrol, there’s not much Acumen cannot handle as one-off disposals or on a regular basis. Yes, waste management services along with industrial site services have been expanded, as Acumen – ClearWater’s new look BTME stand will testify.

With the credit options now in ClearWater’s armoury, enabling you to stay on the right side of the law sooner rather than later, together with additional servicing and waste management solutions, Acumen certainly has ticked the right boxes!

