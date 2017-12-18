Partitioning glass doors can benefit your clubhouse

One Kent golf club has found that installing stylish glass doors in the clubhouse helps raise money from events without impacting members – while creating the ‘wow’ factor

Installing contemporary folding glass doors in its clubhouse has proved to be a masterstroke at the Langley Park Golf Club in Kent.

Looking to attract more outside business to its clubhouse without upsetting its members, the club turned to Glass Door Solutions (GDS) to help to achieve its objectives of creating an environment that suited members and visitors alike.

Part of a major redesign of the clubhouse interior and its large, attractive patio area, GDS installed full length folding glass doors towards both ends of the large open plan main lounge to give the club flexibility to divide the room when necessary while retaining a large open space enjoying plenty of natural light.

The doors, when folded back, allow for a single space big enough for a function of 200 people, or to be closed to provide individual smaller areas for private functions without spoiling the enjoyment of casual users. Being frameless, they can provide segregated areas with no loss of light or restriction of space.

The club’s logo in an opaque effect on the glazed panels allows for some privacy.

Ben Cleave, the club’s house manager, said the doors have proved a huge success, not only as they have allowed the club to raise extra income from external events without interrupting the enjoyment of members, but also because of their sleek, eye-catching appearance.

Ben said: “The glass doors have created a real ‘wow’ factor. Members love them and visiting groups coming for functions are taken aback. Our clubhouse is not what they envisage, as many perceive golf clubs to be old fashioned and formal.

“We are proud that officials from other clubs have come here to see for themselves what value they could add to their own clubhouses. We enjoy setting trends rather than following them, so we take it as a compliment that people want to come and see what we have done. It’s a great product. We been really pleased with them so are more than happy to show how useful they are and how they have provided us with great value for money.

“After seven years’ of use the doors work as good as new and still look ahead of their time. They are very easy to maintain and are simply cleaned once a month.

“We will be refurbishing the clubhouse again next spring with new chairs, tables and lighting to complement the contemporary look created by the doors.”

The investment has certainly paid off. While members still come first, the non-member functions such as weddings, anniversaries and funeral ceremonies provide a valuable source of income and social membership is booming.

GDS products – high quality, durable, stylish and capable of personalisation with embossed logos and crests, are increasingly seen in clubhouses across the country with recent clients including Gainsborough, Dorking and West Kent golf clubs.

