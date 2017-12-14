There has been a spate of buggy battery thefts from golf clubs

Police across the UK are warning golf clubs to be vigilant after several have reported thefts of batteries from their buggies in just the last few weeks.

Each battery can be worth hundreds of pounds and one police spokeswoman said “there have been a considerable number of reported thefts nationally with one venue losing over 100 batteries, which were stripped from the buggies overnight.”

In Nottinghamshire police are also appealing for information following the theft of 44 batteries from Oakmere Golf Club.

It’s believed the buggies were moved to a secluded part of the course and stripped of their batteries overnight on Wednesday, November 29.

Police have also said that they believe that two or more of the buggies were driven around the course, causing damage.

Just two days earlier Seckford Golf Club in Suffolk experienced a similar break-in, as two offenders removed the batteries from six golf buggies.

“Extensive damage has been caused to the buggies as a result of the battery thefts,” said a police spokesman.

About two weeks earlier more than 40 golf buggy batteries and one golf car were stolen from Sene Valley Golf Club in Kent.

Officers said the batteries were cut out of the buggies, which were parked in the club’s grounds.

Sergeant Helen Bland said: “We have provided security advice to other clubs. It goes without saying that people should be vigilant and ensure equipment is securely stored in order to avoid becoming a victim of crime.

“It is always a good idea to security-mark expensive items and keep serial numbers and receipts. You can also register important items for free on the national immobilise database (www.immobilise.com) which will help us to return them to you if they are recovered.

“We would also ask residents to keep an eye out for the sale of these batteries in the local area and report anything suspicious to us as soon as possible.”

In Oxfordshire, the issue has become so serious that Thames Valley Police have issued a warning to all local golf clubs to be on the lookout for the theft of batteries from golf buggies.

A spokeswoman said: “It is unclear whether the thieves are selling the batteries, scrapping them or using them as a source of materials for other illegal schemes.”

She appealed for clubs to report any thefts.

Recently, South Lakes Golf Club in Cumbria had about 20 batteries stolen, which are valued at around £8,000.

And a gang’s attempt to steal batteries from 70 golf buggies was foiled as they loaded them into a getaway vehicle in Norfolk.

The break-in happened at Barnham Broom Golf Club near Norwich.

Half of the batteries were left behind after the thieves were disturbed loading them into a white van.

Police said they were linking the crime with another raid on nearby Bawburgh Golf Club in Norfolk earlier this year.

Norfolk Police said the batteries contain lead that can be sold for scrap.

In the Bawburgh incident, thieves removed the batteries from four buggies.

A spokesman for Bawburgh Golf Club, said: “It certainly seems organised, if you hadn’t been to the course before, you wouldn’t have known the direct route to where the buggies are kept.

“It seems a lot of effort to go to for what the police are stating is the lead in the batteries.

“It’s frustrating for us and also worrying in the fact they might come back.”

A spokesman for a golf insurance company confirmed that there has been a rise in golf buggy battery thefts in 2017.

“In recent months, golf clubs have been targeted by thieves for the batteries in their golf buggies, which in a lot of instances are kept in the open when not in use or when the course is shut, making it quite easy for any would-be thieves to just come along and help themselves,” he said.

“It is unclear whether the thieves are selling the batteries, using them as a source of other illegal schemes or they are simply ending up at scrap yards due to the lead content of the battery.

“Some thieves are well organised and just come along and cut the batteries out, others cause untold damage to the buggy itself.”