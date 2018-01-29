Cheshire golf resort sold for £8 million

One of the premier golf resorts in northern England, Wychwood Park Hotel and Golf Course in Crewe, has been sold, reportedly for more than £8 million.

The former De Vere venue was bought by US investment firm Starwood Capital Group in 2014, which owned Principal Hotel Company, which has operated Wychwood Park since.

Now, Bahrain-operated Mokan Hotels Company has bought the venue from a guide price of £8 million.

Legacy Hotels & Resorts will manage the hotel on behalf of Mokan Hotels.

The 108-room property has an 18-hole, European Tour-standard golf course with its own dedicated clubhouse.

Andy Townsend, chief executive of Legacy, said: “We are delighted to welcome Wychwood Park and the team to our portfolio. The property has been on the market for a little while and I am pleased to be able to provide clarity and stability to the team as we set out our investors approach in developing the property over the coming months.

“I believe the hotel holds extensive opportunities to improve and enhance its overall offering, our team, with the backing of our investors are convinced that we can establish the hotel as one of the regions premier resorts.”

Set on the rolling countryside of the Cheshire plains, the 7,191 yards, par 72 course at Wychwood Park has also been a designated European Tour ‘Qualifying School’.