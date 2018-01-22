Is it time to market to German golfers?

A new survey has found that German golfers spend almost double the amount on foreign golf holidays than British people do.

The research reveals that the average spend of a German golfer abroad is about £1,815, the highest in Europe.

The report produced by SPORTS MARKETING SURVEYS INC., the official research partner of International Golf Travel Market (IGTM), highlighted the average spend by German golfers has increased by 25 per cent when compared with survey results from 2012.

UK golfers spent the least with an average spend of £841 per golf holiday, down 12 per cent from 2012, and a length of stay of 5.8 days.

Based on responses from more than 9,500 core golfers (those playing at least 12 times per year) across Europe’s four largest golf markets, the report also shows that German golfers booked longer golf breaks, with an average stay of 6.9 days.

French golfers spent the second most on their golf holidays, with an average spend of £1,580, an increase of 13 per cent from 2012, and stayed 5.7 days, while Swedish golfers spent £960 with a stay of 6.6 days.

Commenting on the research, Peter Grimster, exhibition manager at Reed Travel Exhibitions, said: “As with the survey we commissioned in 2012, this report sheds a light on the behaviours of golfers from Europe’s largest golf markets.

“While golfers from the UK and Sweden have reduced their average spend slightly over the last five years, the results clearly demonstrate the ongoing opportunities for tour operators to sell to an audience of core golfers, particularly in Germany and France, who continue to spend a considerable amount of money when they book their golf holidays.”

The research also indicated that Spain remains the first choice of golf destination, with at least 14 per cent of all golfers from each market visiting the country for a golf break in the last 12 months. The second most popular golf destination for golfers from the UK, Sweden and France was Portugal, while for German golfers, the second most visited destination was Austria.

The survey also asked golfers from all four countries to select potential emerging popular golf destinations, with South Africa, Turkey and Thailand all identified as key growth markets. Of the UK golfers surveyed, 39.1 per cent identified Turkey as a key emerging market, while more than 24 per cent of Swedish and German golfers chose South Africa as a place they would like to visit for a golf holiday in the future.