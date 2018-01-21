Staffordshire golf course will not be sold off

A nine-hole golf course and a pitch and putt course that are part of the Himley Hall country estate in Staffordshire will not be sold off, council bosses seem to have confirmed.

The entire 180-acre estate – once home to the Earls of Dudley – and featuring the 18th-century Grade II Listed Himley House, was on a list of buildings and land Dudley Council is looking to off-load in order to save £5.6 million over three years. The council owns the estate, which attracts more than 200,000 visitors a year.

However the council has now labelled the venue as a ‘jewel in the crown’ and said selling it was not an option.

Regeneration boss, Councillor Ian Kettle, said the council would instead look at how it could make more money from the landmark, which hosts weddings and conferences.

He said: “The new ‘Corporate Estate Strategy’ is much more than just a cost-cutting exercise.

“It is true that we will be looking at possible ways of reducing our costs. And it is true that could be achieved by disposing of some of our assets.

“But the review will also – and this is very important when we are talking about Himley Hall – look at ways of maximising the potential of our assets. It is already a very popular venue for weddings and conferences and brings in money for the authority.

“Coupled with its undoubted historical value, for me that very much makes it a jewel in the crown for this authority. We will be looking at ways we can make more use of it, rather than looking to sell it off.”

A list of assets to be potentially sold off published in the council report included ‘various parts’ of the Himley estate. As well as the golf courses there is a fishing area, a cafe and car park, woodland and various outbuildings.